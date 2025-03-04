One Of Marvel's Strongest Mutants Almost Killed Harry Potter (No, Really)

Outside of someone like the planet-eating giant Galactus or the terrifying mutant-hunting Sentinels in the "X-Men" stories, there really aren't many Marvel characters more physically intimidating than Juggernaut. Born Cain Markos, the Marvel Comics version of Juggernaut is Professor Charles Xavier's human step-brother and was given superhuman powers by a gem belonging to a god, enabling him to become a "human juggernaut." His domed helmet not only protects his noggin' a bit when he smashes through walls like a villainous Kool-Aid man, but it also guards him from psychic attacks, keeping his sibling safely out of his mind. (Think of it like Magneto's anti-telepathy helmet, except with some more practical physical uses and a lot less style.) Juggernaut is a force of nature and then some. In fact, in one comic, he almost trampled right over everyone's favorite boy wizard with a silly scar.

That's right — Juggernaut almost accidentally squashed Harry Potter like a bug.

In 2006's "New Excalibur" #3 (which was written by Chris Claremont and illustrated by Michael Ryan), there's a great series of panels that show an out-of-costume Juggernaut hauling it down the street in London when he almost crashes into The Boy Who Lived and his two closest friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. It's a cute little crossover (see below for the image), but could Harry and his friends actually exist in the same canon as Marvel heroes?