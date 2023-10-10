Why Star Trek: Lower Decks Isn't Worried About Franchise Canon

When you have a lot of episodes of a TV series, and you have a lot of TV series that all have a lot of episodes, and you also have a lot of books and comic books and video games and movies, and they're all telling stories in the same world and about the same people, there's a word that's going to come up sooner than later. And that word is "canon."

"Canon" is sometimes used synonymously with "continuity," the idea that stories should remain consistent in their depiction of events, characters, and information so as not to break the illusion of reality they collectively create. But canon goes beyond that. Canon is supposed to be official. It literally was created to describe religious texts, in reference to dogmatic and holy scriptures. So in the realm of a fictional universe, canon is supposed to be something that is definitely real to the characters, definitely happened in a specific way, and as a result, all other stories have to acknowledge that canon or, at the very least, never negate it.

"Star Trek" has been around for nearly 60 years. It's a continuing story that plays out across a wide variety of media, and in order to keep all that continuity straight, it has developed its own canon over the years. Some events have been rewritten, but some are set in stone, and new "Star Trek" TV shows have to consider that canon before they tell any of their new stories.

Except "Star Trek: Lower Decks," apparently. It turns out that series (almost) has a free pass.