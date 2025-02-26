Marvel May Have Spoiled Scarlet Witch's Post-Doctor Strange 2 Fate

This post contains spoilers for Marvel's "TVA" #3.

The fate of Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, has been left somewhat up in the air in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for several years now. By all appearances, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda died at the end of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Now, in both Marvel's comic books and the MCU, when someone is dead, they're rarely ever really dead, especially when we don't see the body. So, what happened to Wanda, exactly? Well, a new Marvel Comics title may have revealed the answer. Those who are very spoiler-averse would do well to turn back now.

Marvel recently began publishing a "TVA" comic, which takes place at the multiversal organization we've come to know in the MCU thanks to "Loki" and "Deadpool & Wolverine." While it's not wildly important for one to catch up on everything that's happened in the "TVA" comics so far, it is important to note that this storyline takes place firmly within the multiverse — as in, seemingly, the same multiverse the MCU exists in. So this may well be canon to the MCU. Per Comic Book Movie, the third issue only barely hit stands and, at the end of the book, Spider-Gwen passes by what appears to be Scarlet Witch (the MCU's Scarlet Witch, to be specific).

WANDA BEING HELD BY THE TVA IN THE NEW COMIC??!??!?? WAIT A FVCKING MINUTE... #HexSpoilers pic.twitter.com/NpCZMvD9fQ — Ari ᱬ ⸆⸉ (@Aris_Multiverse) February 26, 2025

While this has yet to be explained, it may well be touched on in "TVA" #4. Or perhaps it's just an Easter egg of sorts. In any event, this opens up a great many questions. Did the TVA intervene regarding the MCU's Wanda Maximoff? Did they put her on ice to essentially keep her from threatening more realities? Or perhaps simply to protect her? Is she the "anchor being" of Earth-616, the main Earth in the MCU as we know it? Again, for now we have more questions than answers but this is an intriguing little reveal.