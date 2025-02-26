Marvel May Have Spoiled Scarlet Witch's Post-Doctor Strange 2 Fate
This post contains spoilers for Marvel's "TVA" #3.
The fate of Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, has been left somewhat up in the air in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for several years now. By all appearances, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda died at the end of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Now, in both Marvel's comic books and the MCU, when someone is dead, they're rarely ever really dead, especially when we don't see the body. So, what happened to Wanda, exactly? Well, a new Marvel Comics title may have revealed the answer. Those who are very spoiler-averse would do well to turn back now.
Marvel recently began publishing a "TVA" comic, which takes place at the multiversal organization we've come to know in the MCU thanks to "Loki" and "Deadpool & Wolverine." While it's not wildly important for one to catch up on everything that's happened in the "TVA" comics so far, it is important to note that this storyline takes place firmly within the multiverse — as in, seemingly, the same multiverse the MCU exists in. So this may well be canon to the MCU. Per Comic Book Movie, the third issue only barely hit stands and, at the end of the book, Spider-Gwen passes by what appears to be Scarlet Witch (the MCU's Scarlet Witch, to be specific).
While this has yet to be explained, it may well be touched on in "TVA" #4. Or perhaps it's just an Easter egg of sorts. In any event, this opens up a great many questions. Did the TVA intervene regarding the MCU's Wanda Maximoff? Did they put her on ice to essentially keep her from threatening more realities? Or perhaps simply to protect her? Is she the "anchor being" of Earth-616, the main Earth in the MCU as we know it? Again, for now we have more questions than answers but this is an intriguing little reveal.
Could the TVA comic impact the events of the MCU?
Now we have to start asking some bigger questions. Would Marvel really allow a comic book series like "TVA" to reveal hugely important information about the MCU? Would it make a comic like this canon without making some splashy deal about it beforehand? For what it's worth, Kevin Feige was promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Marvel back in 2019. That put him in charge of everything at Marvel, including the publishing. He's no longer just the movie guy. So, at the very least, it's possible.
Beyond that, if this really is the MCU's Scarlet Witch in some sort of cryo-sleep at the TVA, what is it leading to? We know for sure that "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" are on the way to close out the Multiverse Saga. If Wanda is alive, it's impossible to imagine she wouldn't be involved somehow. That said, Elizabeth Olsen has indicated she doesn't miss playing Scarlet Witch these days. Would she come back for one last ride? Money does talk in these situations.
The fact of the matter is that Wanda's fate has been left dangling, at least by comic book movie standards. Scarlet Witch has become a hugely popular character and with two major "Avengers" movies on the way, it wouldn't be difficult to believe that Marvel is laying the groundwork for her return. And anything that puts emphasis on the comics is a good thing, in my humble opinion.
