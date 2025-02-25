The Newest Star Wars Book Explores What Happens To The Rebellion Directly After Revenge Of The Sith

This article contains minor spoilers for "Star Wars: Reign of the Empire — The Mask of Fear" by Alexander Freed.

Since its very beginning in 1977, "Star Wars" has always been a franchise about how we resist imperialism, colonialism, and fascism. George Lucas has talked extensively about the roots of the property as a metaphor for protest against the Vietnam War and how Richard Nixon was as much a direct inspiration for Emperor Palpatine as any of the other fascist dictators in history that he drew his stories from.

In keeping with that idea, the prequel trilogy provided a look at the fall of a democracy and how it's given away in an election to a monster who uses it to take over completely, cloaking himself in the trappings of his office and turning it into a vehicle of absolute power. But what happens to those who resist in the wake of the purge of the Jedi and the early days of the Galactic Empire? That is the question that Alexander Freed's novel "Star Wars: Reign of the Empire — The Mask of Fear" seeks to answer.

Freed's book follows three primary characters: Mon Mothma, Bail Organa, and Saw Gerrera. Those who have been paying attention to the show "Andor" or "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", which is the movie "Andor" leads into, are very familiar with all of these individuals. But unlike other "Star Wars" projects, the trio takes center stage here as they set about trying to find their place in a galaxy that has turned upside down. Palpatine's new order and regime has abruptly changed the rules they used to live by, forcing them to quickly figure out how to not only survive but also how to fight back against the Imperial power structure that's now pressing down against them.

Since we've made the jump from "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" to "Andor" and "Star Wars Rebels," there hasn't been as much canonical material that fills in the gap of what happens politically in between these two moments that gets the Rebellion going. "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is the only real canon installment that shows us what the Empire is like on this side, and while it certainly reveals a bit of the Senatorial power structure, it doesn't do so at the same level of detail as "The Mask of Fear."