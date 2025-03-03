The One Character That Connects Star Trek, MacGyver, And 12 Monkeys

In the "Star Trek: Picard" episode "Watcher" (March 24, 2022), Picard (Patrick Stewart) travels back to the year 2024 to investigate a strange case of futuristic causality. His investigation took him to a bar in Los Angeles located at 10 Forward Ave., a bar that was overseen by a younger version of Picard's old friend Guinan (Ito Aghayere). The timeline is a little screwy in "Picard," as Trekkies already knew that Guinan (based on a real person) already looked like Whoopi Goldberg in the year 1893. But whatever. Mere details. This is an alternate version of Guinan.

Guinan and Picard connect frequently at 10 Forward to discuss his time-travel mission, and how it connects to the trickster deity Q (John de Lancie), an old foe of Guinan's. While they are having their discussion, a man swings by the bar to pick up Guinan's pet pitbull, Luna. The man has a beard, wears a snapbrim, and sports a necktie that looks like it escaped the year 1987. This is Dale (Brian Quinn), Luna's new owner. Dale is a character who is never seen in "Star Trek" again.

But here's a fun piece of trivia: the character of Dale, as played by Brian Quinn, had previously appeared on four other TV shows that weren't related to "Star Trek" at all. It's worth noting that "Picard" was written, directed, and co-showrun by the prolific Terry Matalas. Matalas, some may know, was also responsible for developing the 2016 reboot of "MacGyver," and was the creator, showrunner, producer, and director of the 2015 TV series "12 Monkeys," based on the Terry Gilliam film.

Dale appeared in single episodes of both "MacGyver" and "12 Monkeys." He also, as Quinn pointed out on Twitter/X, even brought the Dale character to the documentary prank show "Impractical Jokers." That's one character across four shows and four networks. One will always be able to recognize Dale by his tacky power tie.