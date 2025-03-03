Actresses Who Were Almost Cast As Star Trek's Beverly Crusher Before Gates McFadden

Cheryl Gates McFadden was a dancer before she was an actress. She studied theater in college (she has a Bachelor of Arts degree) and lived in Paris for a spell, performing with the celebrated movement coach Jacques Lecoq. In New York in the 1970s, she taught dance at various colleges, and formed her own theater troupes and comedy companies. In the 1980s, she landed a few high-profile gigs serving as a choreographer and movement coach on "The Muppets Take Manhattan" and "Labyrinth." She can be seen giving her commentary in a making-of documentary on the "Labyrinth" DVD.

McFadden, however, exploded in popularity in 1987 when she was selected to play Dr. Beverly Crusher, the chief medical officer on board the USS Enterprise on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." McFadden (who was just going by Gates back then) didn't get to do much dancing on "Star Trek," but she was given a mature, morally resolute character that rounded out the show's ensemble nicely. Dr. Crusher was also a would-be love interest for Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), and McFadden matched Stewart's energy well, creating a great balance with her co-star. She played the part for six seasons (she was replaced in "Next Gen's" second season by Diana Muldaur), and McFadden would reprise the role years later on "Star Trek: Prodigy" and "Star Trek: Picard."

McFadden was always the preferred actor to play Dr. Crusher, but she did have to beat out a few other performers for the role. A famous 1987 memo written by "Star Trek" producer John Ferraro to Paramount TV president John Pike (handily published on the Slice of Sci-Fi website) revealed all of the "finalists" for the main "Next Generation" roles, and some of the runners-up were fascinating. Wesley Snipes was being considered for Geordi La Forge, for instance, and Yaphet Kotto might have played Captain Picard.

For Dr. Crusher, Ferraro was considering Anne Twomey and even Jenny Agutter for the part.