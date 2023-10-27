A Star Trek: Lower Decks Joke Is The Perfect Gates McFadden Tribute

This post contains minor spoilers for the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode "The Inner Fight."

Throughout the fourth season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," audiences have seen a mysterious white UFO, its motivations unknown, cruising about the galaxy attacking and destroying numerous alien vessels. Details about this UFO have slowly been revealed throughout the season, but its true secret remains. Who is flying it and why is it attacking non-Federation ships?

In the latest episode, called "The Inner Fight," it is also revealed that the UFO may be targeting specific Starfleet officers, again for reasons unknown. Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) notes that one of the potential targets may be Dr. Beverly Crusher, once the chief medical officer on the U.S.S. Enterprise. Lieutenant Boimler (Jack Quaid), being intimately familiar with Starfleet history, immediately begins to geek out. He will get to meet the Dr. Beverly Crusher? He is giddy just at the possibility. To his dismay, Captain Freeman immediately points out that another vessel has already been assigned to protect Dr. Crusher.

Dr. Crusher, of course, is a long-term regular of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," having appeared in six of its seven seasons, all four NextGen movies, and in the final season of "Star Trek: Picard." Dr. Crusher was played by Gates McFadden, and many /Film articles have been devoted to the good doctor and to the actress playing her. "Lower Decks" not only pays Dr. Crusher homage by giving the character an air of excitement, but there's also a brief, throwaway reference later in the episode that gives that tribute a little extra wink.