Why The First Star Trek: Enterprise Novel Infuriated The Show's Co-Creator

Many Trekkies have watched every episode of every "Star Trek" show to have aired since the franchise's inception in 1966. That's 900-some episode in total, so it takes a lot of commitment to stay abreast of the whole property. Deep-cut Trekkies, however, have not only seen all 900-some episodes, but have also studied sourcebooks, comics, and oral histories, trying to know as much about the show as possible. The next time you're with a Trekkie friend, ask to see their copy of Larry Nemecek's "The Star Trek The Next Generation Companion" or Rick Sternbach and Mike Okuda's "Star Trek: The Next Generation Technical Manual." I assure you, they have those books. They are required reading on the "Star Trek" syllabus.

Deep-cut Trekkies may also be familiar with the hundreds and hundreds of sanctioned — but non-canonical — "Star Trek" novels that have been published over the years. "Star Trek" tie-in novels, for neophytes, feature established "Star Trek" characters, but engage in new, speculative adventures. The novels are written by a special raft of authors who are given a series of rules to follow, and most of the books, like the TV shows, return all their characters to the status quo by the end ... for the most part. "Star Trek" novel enthusiasts may even have their favorite authors; Peter David tends to write more playful "Star Trek" stories, for instance. John Vornholt, Michael Jan Friedman, and Diane Duane might also be familiar to Trekkish bibliophiles. For more on that, check out /FIlm's rundown of the best "Star Trek" books on the (second hard) market.

Diane Carey, meanwhile, is one of the more prolific "Star Trek" authors ... although not one that, it seems, who is universally beloved by those who've worked on the franchise. In fact, "Star Trek: Enterprise" co-creator Brannon Braga once said on one of the show's Blu-ray special features (as transcribed on a "Star Trek" BBS) that Carey manhandled his teleplay for "Broken Bow," the "Enterprise" pilot episode. Carey clearly didn't like Braga's teleplay, so she slipped in a few acidic commentaries. Braga noticed.