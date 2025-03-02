Captain America: Did Steve Rogers & Peggy Carter Have Children?

After saving the world and giving up the mantle of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) finally got that dance with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) he'd promised her decades earlier — not to mention, a long and happy life together. Good.

There's no question that after saving the world a handful of times (twice from an alien invasion), Captain Rogers had dealt with some of the toughest challenges the universe could throw at him. But it does make you wonder: After tying the knot with Peg, did he ever endure one of life's biggest challenges (one that even surpasses bringing down twisted Titans, advanced artificial intelligence, and a dictator with a bright red noggin) and start a family?

When Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) asks about the ring on his finger at the end of "Avengers: Endgame," Cap, who is a very old man by that point, keeps quiet, leaving us to wonder what happened in the years since the superhero out of time, well, returned to his time. Luckily, however, we already more or less have an answer. Indeed, thanks to certain blink-or-you'll-miss-them details in previous MCU films (coupled with some comments from the people who helped make them), we can verify what Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) ultimately discovered on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" — Captain America f***s.