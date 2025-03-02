An Acclaimed Will Poulter Miniseries Was Based On An Agatha Christie Novel

When you think of an Agatha Christie whodunnit, specific murder mysteries come to mind. Some stories begin as traditional cases but end with startling revelations, the kind that "The Murder of Roger Ackroyd" executes all too well. Then there are the thrilling, challenging titles, like Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," which presents a huge cast of suspects harboring grudges within a kinetic setting. Sometimes, Christie challenges the brilliance of her own heroic figures, such as when detective Hercule Poirot races against time to catch a serial killer in "The ABC Murders." While every whodunnit has a distinct flavor, Christie's strengths as a writer lie in hiding the truth in plain sight and pulling off concluding twists with conviction. One of the more overlooked Christie murder mysteries embodying these strengths best is 1934's "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?," which keeps readers guessing up until the big reveal.

While playing golf with a friend in the seaside town of Marchbolt, Bobby Jones stumbles upon a dying man. Bobby's friend, Dr. Thomas, notes the man's fatal injuries and heads out to seek help. As Bobby remains with the man, he says "Why didn't they ask Evans?" and dies soon after. Help arrives a bit too late, and Bobby's only clues to solving this mysterious death are the man's cryptic final words and the picture of a woman in his coat pocket. "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?" only gets more twisty and intriguing after this point, where legitimate clues about the real killer are mixed in with equally plausible red herrings. Although this is a detective story without Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple, it is enjoyable enough on its own merits, as it encourages the reader to take on a more active role as a sleuth and compete with the amateur detective at its center.

As with many Christie novels that have been adapted for film and television, "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?" got the miniseries treatment in 2022. This particular adaptation — starring Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton — captures the pulpy, light-hearted tone of the source material quite well, presenting us with a fresh-faced detective duo worth rooting for. Let's dive into this beloved BritBox-produced Agatha Christie adaptation.