The Teenage Batman Animated Series That Never Saw The Light Of Day

There are plenty of Batman cartoons out there, from the superlative "Batman: The Animated Series" to the underrated 2004 series "The Batman" to the new and fresh "Batman: Caped Crusader." But there's another cartoon even the most ardent Bat-fans may not have heard of — because it was never actually made.

"Gotham High" (yes, really) would've shown Bruce Wayne's teenage years as he attends high school alongside Batman's future villains, who all already resemble their costumed selves. Pitched in 2009 or so, the series never made it past the concept stage. Warner Bros. had previously floated a teen Batman cartoon in the late '90s to cash in on "Buffy The Vampire Slayer." That resulted in "Batman Beyond," a cyber-noir imagining a future where an aged Bruce Wayne trains teenager Terry McGinnis to be a new Dark Knight.

"Gotham High" would've been a more literal (and ridiculous) take on the "Batman in high school" premise. Some "Gotham High" concept art survives, shared by the duo who pitched it, Jeffrey Thomas and Celeste Green. The synopsis of their pitch reads:

We all go through incredible changes as teenagers: growth spurts, bad skin, a sudden insatiable need to uphold justice and avenge your murdered parents ... Well, that is if you're Bruce Wayne. As if being a freshman at Gotham High wasn't tough enough, Bruce's insomnia and technological fascinations are taking their toll. Instead of spending his time studying, he has begun to obsess over an emerging personality trait: Batman. But under the watchful eye of his guardian and steward, Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce is forced to put his intelligence to good use: graduating high school. But given his classmates, can Bruce survive Gotham High?

The characters are remodeled to fit high school TV archetypes. For example, Poison Ivy and Harley are cheerleaders, with Joker as Harley's bad boy beau. Killer Croc and Bane are jock bullies, while Penguin and Riddler are the nerds. Clayface is the artsy student, with his hands stained from pottery class. Scarecrow and Mr. Freeze are both quiet loners. Presumably, Bruce is the nice cool kid who still defends the weaker ones from bullies. If we were to continue this theme, I imagine that Commissioner Jim Gordon would be the school's principal. I'm sure Talia al Ghul would come in later too, as the new mysterious transfer student who has a fling with Bruce.

The concept art also reveals some potential storylines, like a love triangle between Bruce, Selina Kyle, and Barbara Gordon, or Harvey Dent and Ivy running against each other for student body president.