After Seinfeld, Jason Alexander Had A Darkly Funny Cameo In Another Huge Sitcom

Most of the main "Seinfeld" cast struggled a bit in the years after the show ended. After you've created one of the biggest sitcoms of all times, what's next? Julia Louis-Dreyfus' first attempt at a new sitcom, "Watching Ellie," was cancelled after one season. Meanwhile it took nine years before Jerry Seinfeld could make his cinematic masterpiece, "Bee Movie." And as for Michael Richards? Well, let's not talk about him.

Jason Alexander, who played arguably the show's standout supporting character George Costanza, has never landed a role even close to the same level. That's not to say he's a failure of course; he's still had countless roles in TV, film and theater. He's one of those actors who will stop by your favorite show for an episode or two, and no viewer will ever be upset to see him there. My personal favorite surprise Jason Alexander appearance is when he showed up in the puppet episode of "Community" as a shrooms-loving mountain man, although his feud with Larry David throughout "Curb Your Enthusiasm" was also pretty great.

One of his earliest post-"Seinfeld" one-episode roles came in the hit sitcom "Friends," a show that had started off airing side-by-side with "Seinfeld" on NBC. "Friends" continued for six seasons after "Seinfeld" ended, and Alexander showed up in the season 7 episode, "The One Where Rosita Dies." in 2001. What sort of character did he play? Well, the guy was sort of like George — but somehow even sadder.