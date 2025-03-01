Why Disney Once Sued The Oscars Over Snow White

These days, it's hard for people to come together when it comes to culture. But few people look back on the events of the 1989 Oscars with fondness. Carr's career essentially ended after that evening, and Bowman reportedly had to sign a gag order for years to not talk publicly about the event. It's one thing for people like past Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel to playfully mock Will Smith's infamous slap; even if the Academy or ABC wanted that to go away, everyone saw and heard it. But because the Lowe/White performance, and really the entire 1989 Oscars opening number, happened before the rise of the Internet, it became much easier for the players involved to wish it away from ever having happened.

Lowe, for his part, has taken the jibes with good humor (in no small part because he turned his career around pretty drastically both during the 1990s and via work in TV shows like "The West Wing"). But this event was a cautionary tale for all involved. It's not easy to know in advance how an audience is going to respond to a big, expensive, splashy thing like this extended musical sequence; there may well be an alternate universe where audiences went nuts for it, and Disney had to suffer the indignity of watching Snow White belt out a poorly written riff on a great '60s-era rock song without getting to fight back. But we live in this universe, where the image of Snow White doing so was indeed a low point, and where Disney suing felt like the only morally apt action to take.

So for now, we can only wonder if Conan O'Brien will get himself into some musical shenanigans of his own on Hollywood's biggest night. It's understandable why he might want to, but he'll have to tread carefully. We can guess that he might trot out a few big-name guest stars to indulge in his goofy antics, too, and since the show is airing both on ABC and streaming live on Hulu, there may be a dig or two at Disney. But let's just hope we don't see any actual Disney princesses joining him to sing a duet on stage.