The First Live-Action Harley Quinn Was Played By A Twin Peaks Star In A Forgotten TV Pilot

The Batman villain Harley Quinn made her debut on the "Batman: The Animated Series" episodes "Joker's Favor" (September 11, 1992), where she was voiced by actress Arleen Sorkin. The character was envisioned as a clown-like moll for the Joker, and was given a ditzy personality and a broad Noo Yawk accent. She proved to be so popular that she was eventually incorporated into Batman comic books, and soon grew to have titles of her own. Over the years, Harley Quinn has appeared in multiple TV shows and movies, most recently played in live-action by Lady Gaga in "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Fun trivia: Harley Quinn was actually preceded by a very, very similar character called Prank (Corinne Bohrer), a clown-like moll to a very Joker-like villain named the Trickster (Mark Hamill) on a 1991 episode of "The Flash." Whether or not the makers of "Batman: The Animated Series" were aware of Prank is a matter of speculation.

The first live-action rendition of Harley Quinn appeared in the short-lived "Batman" spin-off series "Birds of Prey," which aired on the WB from October 9, 2002, to February 19, 2003. That series was set in the near future of the Batman universe, and followed the 21-year-old Helena Kyle, a.k.a. the Huntress (Ashley Scott), a secret lovechild of Batman and Catwoman. Batman and the Joker don't appear in "Birds of Prey" (except in briefly-glimpsed flashbacks), but Alfred (Ian Abercrombie) shows up from time to time.

In her non-superheroine life, Helena is a troubled young woman constantly in trouble with the law, and has been ordered to see a shrink named Dr. Harleen Quinzel, better known as ... Harley Quinn. Helena doesn't know it, but Dr. Quinzel has been orchestrating widespread revenge for how Gotham treated her boyfriend, the Joker. She is played in the show by "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" alum Mia Sara.

Prior to Sara's casting, however, "Twin Peaks" actress Sherilyn Fenn played Dr. Quinzel in the unaired "Birds of Prey" pilot. Footage of Fenn as Harley Quinn has been posted on Twitter/X.