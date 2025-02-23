Are Twin Peaks And The X-Files Set In The Same Universe?

"Twin Peaks" — David Lynch and Mark Frost's inimitable surrealist-horror series — intrigued and disoriented television audiences when it premiered on ABC in 1990. A heady mix of soap opera parody and dream logic permeates the quaint town of Twin Peaks, whose inhabitants flit between being conscious caricatures and complex, flesh-and-blood characters with vast inner worlds. On its surface, the question of "Who killed Laura Palmer?" haunts the delightfully peculiar episodes of its first season, but the show's procedural garb slowly sheds itself to reveal something unspeakably frightening. And of course, there's the Lynchian aspect of it all, where the show's surreal mythology hones in on spiritual and psychological malaise to examine the root of evil. Every thread connected to Laura and the town itself is unraveled by Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), whose presence feels fated in this story of cyclical trauma.

In a serendipitous turn of events, the series returned after 25 years with "Twin Peaks: The Return," but the legacy of the first two seasons had already made an urgent, immediate mark over the decades. Chris Carter's "The X-Files," which aired two years after Lynch and Frost's ABC series, wears the influence of "Twin Peaks" on its sleeve from the get-go. Although FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) aren't as eccentric as Cooper, their methods are unconventional when they tackle fringe cases with a touch of the paranormal. Moreover, the Mulder-Scully duo often end up embroiled in small-town conspiracies that expose the dark underbelly of such idyllic spaces and often follow hunches that are more surreal than pragmatic.

Some thematic and aesthetic overlaps aside, "Twin Peaks" and "The X-Files" don't seem to have much in common. Right ...? Well, except, the comic book series "The X-Files: Year Zero" situates both shows in the same universe by establishing a direct link between them. What is this connection, and can it be considered canon?