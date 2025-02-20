One Wild Reacher Season 3 Stunt Made Alan Ritchson Bleed For Eight Grueling Takes [Exclusive]

"Reacher" is back, and season 3 is the best the show has ever been. The story of the walking, talking tank with hands as big as dinner plates and who solves crimes is one of the most purely fun shows of the past couple of years, one that is quite simple in its power fantasy while maintaining an exquisite execution. "Reacher" is as thrilling as it is funny, and as ridiculous as it is fun. After a big stumble in season 2, "Reacher" finally gets its mojo back in season 3. As /Film's Jacob Hall wrote in his review, "When it comes to television that exists to activate the pleasure sensors of the brain, you simply cannot find a better option than 'Reacher.' Sure, it stumbled last time around, but oh, man. If only all comebacks were this sweet."

The new season is based on "Persuader," the best of Lee Child's "Reacher" books. We find Reacher trapped in a big old manor owned by a dangerous rich guy with his own small army of guards — including a hulking henchman named Paulie who is improbably even bigger than Reacher.

This is the most tense season of the show so far, with the small scale and use of mostly a single location giving the story high stakes and a bigger sense of danger — not just for Reacher the character, but for the man who plays him, Alan Ritchson.

During an interview with /Film's Jacob Hall, Ritchson talked about a scene in the first episode of season 3 in which Reacher climbs down the house in a long crane shot, a stunt that caused him to bleed "all over the place":