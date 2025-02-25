One Of The X-Files' Worst Episodes Was Written By A Sci-Fi Legend

In the "The X-Files" episode "First Person Shooter" (February 27, 2000), Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) are called to investigate a seemingly fatal virtual reality video game. The players of the game, uncreatively called "First Person Shooter," have been encountering a sexy assassin named Maitreya (B-movie luminary Krista Allen) whom no one programmed into the game. When Maitreya kills someone in the game, they die in real life. No one knows how that's possible.

Mulder and Scully eventually find a woman in the real world who looks just like Maitreya, but she reveals that she is an exotic dancer named (sigh) Jade Blue Afterglow, and that she was merely hired by a computer company to scan her likeness. To raise the stakes, Mulder's friends the Lone Gunmen (Tom Braidwood, Dean Haglund, and Bruce Harwood) find themselves doing battle with the mysterious Maitreya inside of "First Person Shooter," and Mulder and Scully have to enter the game to help them. "X-Files" fans had the "pleasure" of seeing Duchovny and Anderson in silly-looking "Matrix"-like video game battle gear.

It's eventually revealed that Maitreya was created by a programmer named Phoebe (Constance Zimmer) as an antidote to the ultra-masculine realm of online video games. The character was a feminist tool of vengeance. It's never fully explained, however, how Maitreya found ways to kill people in the real world.

"First Person Shooter" is often considered one of the worst episodes of "The X-Files" among "X"-philes, largely because of its nonsensical premise. The episode was clearly knocking off "The Matrix," and its attempts to understand the complex world of gamers seemed inaccurate and ill-advised.

A baffling detail: "First Person Shooter" was co-written by William Gibson, the author of seminal sci-fi classics such as "Neuromancer" and "Mona Lisa Overdrive," as well as multiple speculative articles about the future of technology. He even took a pass at "Alien3" once upon a time. Somehow, the ordinarily brilliant Gibson churned out this churlish, B-movie ready piece of silliness.