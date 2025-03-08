The Star Trek Parody That Sparked A Lawsuit From Dr. Seuss' Company

Dr. Seuss published over 60 children's picture books in his lifetime, from "The Cat in the Hat" to "How The Grinch Stole Christmas." The last one he lived to see hit bookshelves was 1990's "Oh, The Places You'll Go." Written in second person, the book depicts a young child on a journey through Seuss' trademark storybook surrealism. They've got no destination in mind, other than one step ahead.

It's, of course, a book encouraging children to live life to its fullest ("Step with care and great tact and remember that life's a great balancing act"). How the narrator pushes the reader to get out and see the world makes it a fitting closing chapter to Seuss' career. There's a film based on "Oh, The Places You'll Go" in the works, but with its lack of conventional narrative and reliance on narration, it feels like an odd choice for a film. That's not to say no-one has ever tried to adapt "Oh, The Places You'll Go" before.

Enter "Oh, The Places You'll Boldly Go," a "Star Trek"-themed parody of the original book. The title, of course, refers to the opening narration of "Star Trek," which famously touts Starfleet's mission, "To boldly go where no man has gone before." The composition of Seuss' illustrations are preserved but give "Star Trek" details. For example, one page parodies the scene in "The Grinch" where all the Whos hold hands, only in this drawing, the Whos are all "Star Trek: The Original Series" characters:

ComicMix

The parody book was written by an actual "Star Trek" writer: David Gerrold, writer of "The Trouble With Tribbles" (an episode famous enough to be parodied on "Futurama"). The illustrations came from artist Ty Templeton, and the book was to be published by ComicMix with a crowdfunding campaign from KickStarter. That is, until Dr. Seuss Enterprises got wind of it.