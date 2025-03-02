Casino Royale Has A Cameo From A Former James Bond Girl

There's an interesting parallel between 1997's "Batman & Robin" and 2002's "Die Another Day." The former almost killed off the Batman cinematic saga before it had even existed for more than a decade, while Pierce Brosnan's swan song as James Bond almost put an end to what had been, ever since 1962's "Dr. No," cinema's most enduring franchise. Then, in 2005, Batman got what became known as a "gritty reboot," with Christopher Nolan reinventing the iconic hero for his "Batman Begins" origin story. The following year, Bond would get the same treatment, with what remains the best Bond movie ever made: "Casino Royale."

Both movies turned around flailing franchises, and both movies took a more grounded approach to their protagonist, ditching much of the traditions that had come to define both franchises in order to introduce something truly fresh. In 007's case, Daniel Craig gave us all a version of Britain's greatest spy who was rougher around the edges than any of the previous incarnations of the character. Troubled, and maybe even a little haunted, Craig's spy was the first version of Bond that felt truly dangerous, unpredictable, and realistic. That sensibility carried over to the movie as a whole.

"Casino Royale" wasn't above subverting well-established Bond tropes. In fact, it relished the opportunity, having Craig's 007 dismiss the question of whether he wants his Martini shaken or stirred with a curt, "Do I look like I give a damn?" "Casino Royale" even dispensed with such well-established Bond standards as Q and his gadgets, signaling the arrival of a whole new era in the franchise.

But just because there was a distinct subversive streak to "Royale" and its treatment of Bond history doesn't mean the film was entirely dismissive of the character's past. The Aston Martin was in evidence, as were the Bond girls and the tuxedo. Beyond those classic Bond elements, there was also a direct link between "Casino Royale" and a Sean Connery era Bond girl. So while Craig's debut deliberately subverted much of franchise history, it remains forever connected to a classic entry in the 007 saga.