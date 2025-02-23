Why Xavier Quinn From Reacher Season 3 Looks So Familiar

This article contains mild spoilers for "Reacher" Season 3.

"Reacher" Season 3 has received a lot of advance attention for its antagonist game. However, much of it has been directed at the hulking Paulie (Olivier Richters), whose gigantic frame makes even Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) look puny in comparison. While this is understandable from a visual standpoint, it's worth noting that Paulie is far from the only villain in the mix. Rug purveyor Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall) seems to be up to very little good, and the looming presence of an ominous man called Francis Xavier Quinn is also hovering above the events.

While Quinn is largely absent from the show's first three episodes, he's heavily telegraphed to be the most devious villain Reacher has faced yet. The actor who's tasked with portraying the character is none other than Brian Tee, who happens to have plenty of experience in all levels of the antagonist game ... up to and including playing actual supervillains. Let's take a look at some of this highly skilled actor's greatest hits.