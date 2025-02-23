Where Was Resident Alien Filmed? Every Major Location, Explained

If you're looking to trek through the scenic Rocky Mountains that appear in "Resident Alien," you'll actually have to go a thousand or so miles further north. Like many forest-heavy TV shows (see: "The Killing," "Battlestar Galactica," "Harper's Island," and almost every show on the CW, for starters), the series is largely filmed in and around Vancouver, Canada. Several noteworthy British Columbia locations stand in for its "Colorado" scenery, including Britannia Beach, the Sea-To-Sky Corridor, and Capilano River Regional Park, according to Atlas of Wonders.

The North Vancouver park mentioned above is home to the gorgeous but nerve-wracking bridge over a river that's seen in the show's second season finale, while Rainbow Mountain and surrounding areas stand in for the Rockies in key scenes in the show. "This is us filming up on the glacier last year," Tudyk wrote in an Instagram photo caption in 2023. "I suggest a season 4 where Harry suddenly prefers beaches. Just for variation." There is a fourth season in the works, but in the meantime, Tudyk got to film on the Pemberton Ice Cap, which location manager Ken Brooker told SyFy Wire required a helicopter trip to access.

Other reported locations around Vancouver that were used for the show include The Polygon Gallery, the Rogers Building, and the Vancouver Art Gallery, all of which doubled for spots around New York City on screen. Many of the series' sets were also built on a studio lot in Vancouver.