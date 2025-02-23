How To Watch The Marvel Netflix Shows In Order

Jon Favreau's 2008 film "Iron Man" kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a multimedia superhero property that would remain dominant in the pop consciousness for over a decade. Initially, "Iron Man" and Louis Leterrier's own 2008 MCU movie "The Incredible Hulk" (which finally got a sequel of sorts in 2025) were meant to be mere stand-alone superhero sories, only including references to the Avengers as a cute wink to fans. But when Disney purchased the Marvel library in 2009, a grander plan was put in motion, laying out multiple films at once, each one introducing a new character. Eventually, all the superhero characters teamed up in 2012's "The Avengers," which was essentially the cinematic version of a TV season finale. That structure held fast through to "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, the 22nd film in the franchise, and one that featured many, many superheroes.

While the MCU's movies were dominating theaters, Netflix got in on the action as well. Starting in 2015, the streamer began producing a collection of harder, more violent, street-level Marvel superhero shows that were also said to take place in the MCU. These series didn't have the same flashy special effects, though, and only connected to the events of the MCU's films in small ways. Its characters were also more prone to savagely beating people with their fists than using more fantastical super-powers.

Six Marvel shows were put out by Netflix from 2015 to 2019. They were, in the order of their release:

Daredevil (2015)

Jessica Jones (2015)

Luke Cage (2016)

Iron Fist (2017)

The Defenders (2017)

The Punisher (2017)

Read below for a brief rundown on each. "The Defenders," it should be noted right away, was the crossover event of the Netflix Marvel shows. It featured all of the title heroes introduced to date.