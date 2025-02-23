Is The Horror Game Bad Parenting Based On A True Story?

Content warning: This article discusses themes and subject matter that some readers may find triggering, including child abuse. This post also contains spoilers for "Bad Parenting 1: Mr. Red Face."

The world of unsettling indie horror games brims with underappreciated gems. Some titles have found a way to make their mark on mainstream avenues, such as the first-person survival horror "Amnesia: The Dark Decent" and the truly nightmarish, one-of-a-kind "Cry of Fear." But if you dig deep into the dark corners of this genre, you might stumble upon overlooked stories that are designed to evoke awe and wonder. I remember playing Bit Golem's "Dagon" — a stunning, frightening 3D experience about H. P. Lovecraft's Cthulhu mythos — and being riveted by the psychological layers that the game dives into solely through its worldbuilding. Even though "Dagon" is a beautiful labor of love, it is not as popular as it should be (especially for a game that is available to download for free). Conversely, some indie titles unexpectedly burst into the popular consciousness, defying expectations with a visceral, offbeat exploration of complex subject matters. Developer/publisher 2OO2's "Bad Parenting 1: Mr. Red Face" is an example of the same.

Before we dive into whether the game is based on a true story, let us look at the barebones aspects of the narrative. "Bad Parenting 1: Mr. Red Face" opens from the perspective of a young boy named Ron, whose gaze is tilted up towards his mother. Ron expresses disappointment because of his mother's discontinuous presence, as she works late and is unable to make time for his birthday. Ron's mother tries to placate her child with stories about a certain mythical figure named Mr. Red (a variation of Santa, if you will) and urges him to be good by going to bed early. Although Ron is excited to receive gifts from Mr. Red in exchange for being obedient, his father injects discomfort into the atmosphere by being verbally abusive. The same night, Ron glimpses a frightening figure with a red face, creeping near his room before he disappears.

This marks the beginning of the end, as Ron experiences surreal events that he must navigate alongside a sentient doll that looks like him, which claims to be a gift from Mr. Red. What ensues is a heavy, harrowing exploration of child abuse and trauma, and how it impacts survivors even after they can physically leave abusive environments.