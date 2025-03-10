The Studio Executive Who Tried (And Failed) To Play Himself On Seinfeld

"Seinfeld" wouldn't be what it is today without Jeremiah Bosgang. Along with former network Vice President Rick Ludwin, who was in charge of NBC's TV specials slate in 1990, network liaison Bosgang oversaw the development of the hit sitcom's earliest seasons.

According to Jennifer Keishin Armstrong's book "Seinfeldia," Ludwin finagled a short first season for "Seinfeld" after its pilot aired in 1989. Bosgang, meanwhile, was a Second City-trained writer-producer who was green at NBC at the time. During the show's nascent years, he was tasked with unenviable jobs like reporting back to NBC about the quality of each "Seinfeld" script, or trying to figure out how to talk creators Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David out of going through with "The Chinese Restaurant" — a now-beloved early episode that showed just how experimental the show's structure could get.

By the time the show's fourth season rolled around, Bosgang had moved on to Fox, and "Seinfeld" had long-since earned its confidence with labyrinthine comedic plots and screamingly funny performances. The show's structure got even more experimental at this point, with much of season 4 taken up by a meta plotline in which Jerry (Seinfeld) and George (Jason Alexander) attempt to sell a "Seinfeld"-like pilot to NBC. In the process, the show's creators began mining their own experiences making a TV show for jokes — and Bosgang found himself caught in their comedic crosshairs.

As Bosgang told Armstrong, he got an unusual phone call as the fourth season of "Seinfeld" was entering development. "I just got out of the strangest audition," he recalled a friend telling him. "I was auditioning for a role where the character's name is Jeremiah Bosgang, over at 'Seinfeld.' A young network executive."