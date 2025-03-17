The VHS cassette was initially developed in 1971 by engineers working for the JVC corporation. Unlike their old video recording technologies, the nascent VHS machines were given a series of strict mandates by lead engineers Yuma Shiraishi and Shizuo Takano, all of them intended to make the new tech as consumer-friendly as possible. The cassettes and players, for instance, had to be compatible with the televisions already owned by the bulk of families. Cassettes needed to be able to hold two hours of recorded material, and the image quality had to be almost as good as broadcast TV. The cassettes needed to be usable in all players, compatible with video cameras, and simple enough that repair wouldn't be terribly difficult. And, most importantly, they needed to be affordable.

Shiraishi and Takano began working with their team, but the project immediately stalled when JVC experienced a financial hit, forcing them to cut the budget for their VHS research team. Shiraishi and Takano, however, continued to work on the project in their spare time and invented a VHS prototype by 1973.

At about the same time, Sony was developing a similar technology called Betamax. In 1975, Betamax was being distributed around the tech world and was catching on with consumers. Sony owned the license to the technology which was, by all measures, visually and aurally superior. At least most consumers felt that way. JVC, however, believed in an open standard philosophy to their VHS tech, that permitted them to share the technology with other companies. Sony was the only company that could make Betamax cassettes, while everyone could get in on the VHS game.

VHS players were also way cheaper than Betamax players, and VHS started to nose Beta out of the market in the early 1980s. By 1987, VHS controlled 90% of the home video market.

And what does "VHS" stand for? It stands for Video Home System. No, there are no slashes in the name, like in the eponymous "V/H/S" horror anthology series.