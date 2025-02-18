She-Hulk Was Canceled Twice Before Marvel's Disney+ Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has turned plenty of less famous Marvel characters into big-screen icons. From Rocket Raccoon and Scarlet Witch to the Falcon, the Eternals, and even Hawkeye. That trend has continued in the franchise's Disney+ era, with spin-off shows focusing on lesser-known heroes like Moon Knight and She-Hulk. In the latter case, however, previous attempts had been made to adapt the green-skinned heroine for the screen. All ended in roadblocks before Tatiana Maslany finally brought the role to life.

The character of She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, wasn't created until 1979, midway through the famous "Incredible Hulk" TV series starring Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno. Following that show's conclusion in 1982, a series of TV movies were made to continue the story. The third of those, 1990's "The Death of the Incredible Hulk," nearly included a live-action version of She-Hulk, but those plans never came to fruition.

With those original TV plans scrapped, a new idea emerged that would put She-Hulk in the starring role of her own '90s series on ABC. While some reports claim that this project went as far as filming a full pilot, it also never made it to air. Fans of the character were forced to wait decades for her to finally get her own show, though there was one more attempt at a '90s live-action adaptation, this time for the big screen.