Captain America: Brave New World Reveals What Its Title Really Means (And Promptly Drops The Ball)

This article contains spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World."

Marvel's "Captain America: Brave New World" has a very good title for a movie that features the first big-screen appearance of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in his new role as the titular superhero. Compared to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the former Falcon's Captain America debut was underwhelming since it happened in the Disney+ show "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" (2021) instead of a tentpole movie, but "Brave New World" is a powerful title that immediately makes one hope that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is correcting course with gusto.

In some ways, it does. "Brave New World" might be a safe, forgettable rehash, but it showcases the new Captain America's skills and tenacity (not to mention his massive arsenal of weapons and equipment) with great dedication that makes the viewer fully believe that Sam Wilson is ready to lead the Avengers. However, absolutely none of that is reflected in the movie's title which, it turns out, isn't about Sam at all. Neither is it a reference to Aldous Huxley's dystopian novel "Brave New World," in which the powers that be have created the kind of world they deem correct — which is essentially how President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) operates in the movie.

The real meaning is far less than such allusions, as the end of the movie reduces the bold title into yet another setup for the next big Marvel thing. "Welcome to the brave new world of adamantium," a news anchor says, giving away the movie's apparent position that the MCU considers the powerful Marvel metal and its implications for the film universe's future far more important than anything that actually happens in this movie.