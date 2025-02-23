An Oscar Winner Once Had The Award Revoked

If you pay attention to the ins and outs of the Oscars each year, you know that eligibility is a very tricky thing. For example, a film like "Toy Story" is nominated for Best Original Screenplay because it's not based on pre-existing material (even if it does reference real-life toys). But its 2010 threequel "Toy Story 3" was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, in spite of not being based on a book or other material aside from its predecessors. But one of the easiest definitions of annual eligibility is simple enough: a film has to play in a movie theater in the United States for at least one week in the year in which it's nominated. If, for instance, the Sean Baker film "Anora" had been shown at a movie theater for a week in 2022, it couldn't be eligible for the 2024 Oscars. That seems pretty straightforward, and yet, it wasn't the case for "Young Americans." The upbeat documentary from the late director Alex Grasshoff focused on a youth show choir of the same name as they prepare to tour the United States by bus. No doubt the wholesome topic and tone of the documentary made for a bracing counterargument to the upheaval in the United States in the late 1960s surrounding protests against the Vietnam War and the fight for civil rights. Instead of young people involved in those protests, here was a film about chipper and happy-seeming kids that would be easy to swallow for the Academy.

That may well be why "Young Americans" won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, but there was just one problem: the film had played at a small theater in North Carolina in 1967, a year before the film's eligibility for the subsequent Oscars ceremony. Now, we can wonder about why the Academy didn't realize the film should have been disqualified from the start, but such was the case. Although Grasshoff and his wife were able to enjoy an immediate honeymoon with the Oscar statue, they were soon contacted by none other than Atticus Finch himself, Gregory Peck (who was then the President of the Academy), and informed that they needed to return the statue with the honor revoked. When Grasshoff passed away in 2008, his widow spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the unique circumstances of winning and then losing the Oscar, saying that "it was a major disappointment" that stemmed from the fact that "Young Americans" had, in October 1967, had "a trial sneak preview in some little town." It was enough for the Academy to take the award back, as extreme as it sounds.