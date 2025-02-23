The Stargate SG-1 Character You Probably Forgot Tony Todd Played
Tony Todd, prolific actor and horror icon, passed away in 2024, leaving behind an impressive filmography full of memorable roles. Beginning with his first real Hollywood role as Sergeant Warren in Oliver Stone's Oscar-winning "Platoon," Todd then began his journey towards becoming a horror legend by playing Ben in Tom Savini's "Night of the Living Dead" remake — a major milestone on his path to playing the titular "Candyman" in Bernard Rose's celebrated 1992 supernatural horror film. He'd continue his run as a staple of the horror genre after that, ultimately becoming the personification of Death in the "Final Destination" film series.
But horror wasn't the only genre that Todd became known for. The imposing, six-foot five-inch star also made a name for himself in beloved sci-fi series, playing Kurn, the Klingon brother of Worf in both "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Deep Space Nine." In fact, Todd once revealed that certain "Deep Space Nine" episodes changed his life. The actor also appeared in episodes of "The X-Files," "Xena: Warrior Princess," and provided the voice of Dreadwing in the "Transformers: Prime" series.
Todd even played a small yet significant role on another beloved sci-fi series with a cult following: "Stargate SG-1." Though not remembered quite as fondly as his "Star Trek" performances, Todd's three appearances on "SG-1" are memorable for fans of the franchise and showcased the man's impressive range.
Tony Todd played Lord Haikon on Stargate SG-1
Debuting in the Season 9 episode "Babylon," Tony Todd's Lord Haikon was a Jaffa warrior and leader of colony of Jaffa known as the Sodan. The Jaffa were, of course, a humanoid race that had been implanted with symbiotes by the Goa'uld, giving them superhuman abilities. Fan favorite Teal'c, played by Christopher Judge, was a Jaffa, but Todd's character didn't come into the series until a lot later. And while he was taken in and nursed back to health by the SG-1 crew in his final appearance, he didn't become a regular team member like Teal'c.
In all, Haikon appeared in three episodes from Season 9 of "SG-1." "Babylon" was the eighth episode of the season, and aired on September 9, 2005. It saw Lt. Colonel Cameron Mitchell (Ben Browder) captured by the Sodan and challenged to Kel shak lo, a battle to the death. Mitchell then faked his own death and returned to Earth, though we didn't see Haikon again until Season 9, Episode 11, "The Fourth Horseman, Part 2." In this installment, the SG-1 team races to stop the spread of a plague and Haikon agrees to help. The character's final appearance came in Season 9, Episode 18, "Arthur's Mantle," wherein Teal'c visits the Sodon homeworld to find an injured Haikon whose symbiote has been killed. A member of Teal'c's squad gives the Sodon leader Tretonin, which helps him recover. After this, however, we don't see any more of Todd's character.
"Stargate SG-1" was canceled after Season 10 by the Sci-Fi channel in 2007, and though there were several spin-offs that came in its wake, most notably "Stargate: Atlantis," Haikon would never reappear. Still, as with nearly all his performances, Todd's brief stint on the series remains a memorable one.