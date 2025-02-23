The Stargate SG-1 Character You Probably Forgot Tony Todd Played

Tony Todd, prolific actor and horror icon, passed away in 2024, leaving behind an impressive filmography full of memorable roles. Beginning with his first real Hollywood role as Sergeant Warren in Oliver Stone's Oscar-winning "Platoon," Todd then began his journey towards becoming a horror legend by playing Ben in Tom Savini's "Night of the Living Dead" remake — a major milestone on his path to playing the titular "Candyman" in Bernard Rose's celebrated 1992 supernatural horror film. He'd continue his run as a staple of the horror genre after that, ultimately becoming the personification of Death in the "Final Destination" film series.

But horror wasn't the only genre that Todd became known for. The imposing, six-foot five-inch star also made a name for himself in beloved sci-fi series, playing Kurn, the Klingon brother of Worf in both "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Deep Space Nine." In fact, Todd once revealed that certain "Deep Space Nine" episodes changed his life. The actor also appeared in episodes of "The X-Files," "Xena: Warrior Princess," and provided the voice of Dreadwing in the "Transformers: Prime" series.

Todd even played a small yet significant role on another beloved sci-fi series with a cult following: "Stargate SG-1." Though not remembered quite as fondly as his "Star Trek" performances, Todd's three appearances on "SG-1" are memorable for fans of the franchise and showcased the man's impressive range.