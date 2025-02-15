Why An Episode Of NBC's Hannibal Was Banned In America

This post contains spoilers for NBC's "Hannibal."

It's one thing to explore the impulses of a brilliant yet twisted mind, and another to mirror such a complex character with someone bursting at the seams with radical empathy. In Bryan Fuller's "Hannibal," FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) aids investigations by reluctantly putting himself in the shoes of notorious killers, but this professional obligation quickly morphs into an obsessive itch once he crosses paths with Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). This fated encounter starts as a cat-and-mouse game, as the initially oblivious Will finds himself drawn to Hannibal's darkness without consciously realizing what it truly represents.

However, the crux of "Hannibal" is not about how long the titular therapist/killer is able to hoodwink Will and keep his secrets hidden. It is about how Will viscerally reacts to this truth time and again, mirroring Hannibal's soul until their fates become inseparable like serpents coiled around one another. In simpler words, "Hannibal" is a doomed love story, replete with unforgettable images of old friends cooked for dinner and vocal cords exposed to form a musical instrument. After all, "Hannibal" is an uncompromising showcase of gorgeously unsettling imagery, where these strange, violent events exist somewhere between reality and unreality. This surreal bent has produced some genuinely brutal, disturbing sequences, but Fuller's vision has never once strayed from the poetic philosophy that has come to define the show's ethos.

Thankfully, none of these gore/violence-heavy episodes were pulled or censored at any point, and "Hannibal" has undoubtedly pushed the limits of what subject matters can be depicted on network television. However, a certain early-season episode did not air on NBC because its subject matter inadvertently echoed a real-life tragedy that had taken place months before. Here's what happened.