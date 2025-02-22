The Real Reason Raquel Welch Didn't Star In Gilligan's Island

On a recent ranking of the seven main characters on "Gilligan's Island," /Film ranked Mary Ann at only #5. This is not to say that she was an insignificant character, though. Indeed, all seven of the characters on "Gilligan's Island" were invaluable members of the ensemble, and removing any one of them would irreparably damage the established comedic dynamic. Mary Ann ranked low merely because she was given so few stories of her own. Her function, however, was key. Mary Ann was something of an innocent character, and her happiness was a sign that all was well on the island. You knew things were bad when Mary Ann became upset.

Also, actress Dawn Wells embodied the character perfectly. Indeed, the characters on "Gilligan's Island" have become comedic archetypes for the ages, so deeply ingrained in the American subconscious that they are practically Jungian. It would be hard to imagine "Gilligan's Island" without the presence of Bob Denver, Alan Hale, Jr., Tina Louise, Natalie Schafer, Jim Backus, or Wells.

But, it seems, a bigger movie star was being considered for the role of Mary Ann before Wells landed the role. In a 2003 interview with the website Retrocrush, "Gilligan's Island" creator Sherwood Schwartz revealed that Racquel Welch was in consideration for the role. /Film previously wrote about Welch's near-casting recently. In the Retrocrush interview, however, Schwartz revealed the main reason Welch was turned down and why Wells was selected. There were concerns that Welch was "too sexy" for the part, although it seems Schwartz selected Wells for more down-to-earth reasons.