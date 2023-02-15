Raquel Welch, Actress And Model Known For One Million Years B.C., Has Died At 82

Raquel Welch, the movie star and model Playboy declared "the most desirable woman of the 1970s," has died at the age of 82. According to her manager, Steve Sauer, (via CNN) Welch passed away after a "brief illness."

Welch was a much-buzzed-about Hollywood ingenue throughout the early 1960s before attaining international stardom in 1966's sci-fi classic "Fantastic Voyage" and the prehistoric Hammer flick "One Million Years B.C." While the latter movie did little to enhance her reputation as an actor, the sight of Welch in a two-piece deerskin bikini made her the pin-up heir to Marilyn Monroe.

Welch's physical beauty was undeniable, and she embraced her sex symbol status. But the Latina performer, who adopted her first husband's last name to avoid the kind of typecasting that drove Rita Moreno from Hollywood at the height of her popularity, knew she was more than just a pretty face, and proved it time and again throughout her career. Her feisty portrayal of dressmaker Constance Bonacieux in Richard Lester's delightful "The Three Musketeers" earned her the 1974 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy, while her 1981 Broadway debut in the musical-comedy adaptation of George Stevens' "Woman of the Year" likely would've earned her a Tony had she originated the lead role (she replaced Lauren Bacall).

Welch openly, aggressively combated ageism in the 1980s, and paid an infuriatingly high price for challenging industry sexism. She became an entertainment icon, a living legend at a time when many of her superstar peers were receiving plaudits for playing their age and/or against their established type. From 1990 until her death, Raquel Welch had to be Raquel Welch. She played the part with eloquence and dignity, and didn't complain much because she was a survivor. But Ms. Welch was done horribly wrong.