Does Nick Die On Fear The Waking Dead?

Nick meets his untimely demise in "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 4, specifically the third episode (which is titled "Gone Out Here"). Nick's death is rather shocking as it comes at the hands of Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), who is not only just a young girl at the time, but she was also a friend of the Clark family. Earlier in the show, they tried to protect her from the apocalypse. Unfortunately, it's revealed that she is aligned with a brutal group of survivors known as the Vultures.

Charlie shoots Nick in the chest and he dies surrounded by his family. There are many shocking deaths in "Walking Dead" history, and this is definitely one of them. As for why Charlie did what she did? Well, Nick had previously killed Ennis (Evan Gamble), who was something of a father figure to Charlie. Hence, it was a bit of vengeance.

Audiences had a pretty strong response to Nick's death, so much so that Nisenson recognized it in the fandom, with some of the ire directed at her character. "A lot of fans were definitely angry, but I get it. I was really sad, too. I loved Frank so much and it was really sad to see him go, so I get where everybody was coming from," Nisenson explained at Walker Stalker Con Atlanta in 2019 (via Comicbook.com).

As for Dillane, he was very much at peace with Nick's passing, saying that it was "appropriate for the show" in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 after the episode aired. "This season, moving into it, it felt like the show was changing again. I didn't really have anything left," the actor added. Dillane also expressed gratitude for the reaction from viewers, who were sad to see Nick go: