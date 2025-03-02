Why Hannah Montana Star Mitchel Musso Disappeared From Hollywood

Disney wants its actors to be as much of a triple threat as possible. The more synergy between acting, singing, and even dancing, the more you can be packaged as a star, the more money you make for the company, and the greater impact you have on Hollywood. This was ideal for Mitchel Musso, who had just as much interest in music as he did in acting. Disney gave him lots of opportunities to showcase his talents, having him sing "Lean on Me" for the Disney film "Snow Buddies," "Let It Go" for the DCOM "Hatching Pete," "The Girl Can't Help It" for "Princess Protection Program," and "Livin' Like Kings" for his series "Pair of Kings." He also sang on an episode of "Hannah Montana" and "So Random!"

Outside of his film and television-related music, the Walt Disney label released his self-titled debut album in 2009, followed by "Brainstorm" in 2010. After his DUI incident in 2011, Musso took a long break from music. It wasn't until 2022 that he released a new single, "DRANK," for his self-distributed mixtape Ghost — a more vulnerable, electronic track seemingly inspired by his drinking issues. One of the things he enjoyed most about making this track was that it offered him more autonomy than working with Disney. "There's a lot of people kind of in control there. I got to pick and choose some stuff, but in reality, that's a label, that's like a machine. So, it's just different, you know?" he told Music Mayhem. But Mitchel Musso's post-Disney music career never made waves, and he hasn't released anything since. With his relative silence, it's hard to say if he's also disappeared from Hollywood's music scene.