The Richest Disney Channel Star Is An Actual Billionaire – And That's Good News For Her Hollywood Future

Not every child actor story turns out to be a tragedy. The Disney Channel child star to super rich adult pipeline is real, and Selena Gomez is the latest star to take it to new heights, according to a fresh report from Bloomberg. The "Only Murders in the Building" star is officially a billionaire, with a net worth of $1.3 billion dollars, but most of that money didn't come from her acting and musical career.

According to the outlet, Gomez has made her millions via a combination of acting, singing, brand partnerships, a mental health startup, and — most importantly — a mega-successful makeup line called Rare Beauty Brands. So, what does reportedly being richer than Zendaya or Miley Cyrus mean for the actor who first got her start on Disney's fantasy family comedy show "Wizards of Waverly Place"? Well, she can basically do whatever she wants in Hollywood.

Unlike some Disney Channel alumni and other child actors who have made the jump to major movie star status, Gomez doesn't seem particularly preoccupied with becoming ubiquitous. She's spent the past several years in a relatively low-key role in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," playing angsty Millennial Mabel as the straight woman to Martin Short and Steve Martin's zanier characters. Gomez isn't the showiest part of the show, but she does solid work, and critical darling "Only Murders" has already been picked up for a fifth season less than halfway through its fourth. The series also recently led to Gomez's first Primetime Emmy nomination as an actor.