The Films (And TV Show) That Inspired 2024's Most Bonkers Movie Scene

It's the extravagant and gorgeously-shot musical that should've landed all the praise that "Wicked" received, the pull-no-punches biopic that took all the biggest risks "A Complete Unknown" carefully avoided, and the VFX-heavy blockbuster that, in a better world, would've landed an Oscar nomination for its monkey in the middle of the action right alongside "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." Instead of all that, "Better Man" must suffer the ignominy of becoming 2025's first and maybe biggest box office flop. Truly, may the film gods forgive us for what we've done.

It makes sense why "Better Man" didn't receive its just desserts the first time around (/Film's review by Jacob Hall makes a convincing case for it as "the strangest biopic ever made"), but that only makes its hidden joys even more worth celebrating. Can you count how many casual moviegoers know that the film about British pop star Robbie Williams doesn't shy away one bit from how much of an unlikable jerk he was in his mad scramble to make it to the top of the charts? How much awareness is there around the fact that the script provides no concrete explanation for why its lead character has been reimagined as a CGI ape (beyond a throwaway line early on implying that this is simply the way our self-loathing lead sees himself)?

Most importantly of all, were the masses aware that the climax of the film crescendos with as over-the-top a concert sequence as has ever been committed to the big screen — one that pits Robbie Williams against younger versions of himself in a psychedelic gladiatorial brawl for the ages?

Well, now you know, and once you finally check out this oddity of a movie (if you haven't already), I promise you'll be as obsessed as I was to find out everything there is to know about how 2024's wildest, most bonkers scene came to be.