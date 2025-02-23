The Suspenseful Crime Thriller That Brought Chris Evans And Jason Statham Together

Not every movie can be — or has to be — an unforgettable masterpiece. A much-needed space needs to be carved out for fun, sincere B-movies that you suddenly remember on a Saturday night and decide to revisit. The best kind of mediocre, yet delightful films are the ones that strike a perfect balance between compelling suspension of disbelief and mindless disbelief. One such title that hits this sweet spot is the 2004 crime thriller "Cellular," starring a pre-Captain America Chris Evans and a pre-"Fast & Furious" Jason Statham. If you haven't watched it, or don't remember too many details, I've got you covered.

Before we dive into the "Cellular" experience, we need to talk about Joel Schumacher's 2002 thriller, "Phone Booth." In the film, an unnamed, scheming sniper (Kiefer Sutherland) calls a phone booth, which is answered by a young publicist named Stuart (Colin Farrell). This is no accidental phone call, as the sniper is intimately aware of Stuart's life, which he uses as leverage for blackmail. The tense drama morphs into a morality play of sorts, as Stuart is a rather terrible person stuck in a dangerous situation, which raises questions about karmic justice and degrees of culpability. Writer Larry Cohen had conceived the barebones of "Phone Booth" 20 years before its theatrical release, which explains some of the rigid moral dilemmas presented in this early 2000s suspense tale.

Cohen also came up with the basic premise for "Cellular," and wrote an initial script that tackled the themes of narcissistic self-obsession due to society's over-reliance on — you guessed it — cell phones. This version of the script was solemn and cynical, where the protagonist wrestled with guilt while trying to shield loved ones from the consequences of his actions. Eventually, screenwriter Chris Morgan (who has written multiple screenplays for the "Fast & Furious" franchise) reframed it as a tale celebrating the heroism of the Everyman, where traditional action and thriller elements were mixed with situational humor. This formula, although clichéd, worked, as "Cellular" is fondly remembered as a decent suspense thriller with grounded performances.