How Venom's Co-Creator Really Feels About Tom Hardy's Marvel Movies

The comic book origins of Venom are storied and dramatic. The legend goes that a Marvel Comics fan named Randy Schueller wrote a letter to the company in 1982, suggesting that Spider-Man's costume be changed from the classic red-and-blue color scheme to a more minimalist black-and-white outfit. Marvel liked the enclosed design and paid him $220 for the idea. Spider-Man was in the black outfit for a few years thereafter.

Later on, John Byrne stated that the black outfit was not made of cloth. Instead, it was composed of a partially biological alien material, itself a conceit invented to cover the fact that the costume would be ripped in one panel only to show up miraculously repaired in the next.

Later still, it was established that the biological costume was a sentient alien entity made of liquid that had mentally bonded with Spider-Man, making it a symbiote. After wrestling with the alien entity in his brain, Spider-Man would rip it away from his body and go back to his cloth duds. The living alien costume would then wrap itself around one of Peter Parker's rivals, Eddie Brock, who bonded with the alien glop and transformed into the monstrous Venom. Venom was essentially Spider-Man's evil twin, sporting a big mouth with evil teeth. Artist Todd McFarlane is credited as one of the co-creators of Venom, along with writer David Michelinie. This was in 1988.

Venom went on to become one of the more celebrated villains in Spider-Man's rogues gallery, and the character has headlined his own books for decades. He has since appeared in Sam Raimi's 2007 film "Spider-Man 3," and was given the star treatment in Ruben Fleischer's "Venom," an unexpected $856 million hit for Sony in 2018.

And how does McFarlane feel about the "Venom" movies? Superhero films, after all, tend to alter their comic book counterparts for practical reasons, which, one might assume, would irk certain creators. McFarlane, though, is totally at peace with it.