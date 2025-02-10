Marvel Fans Are Already Divided By The Thunderbolts Trailer's Villain Reveal

A new trailer for "Thunderbolts*" dropped during the Super Bowl, and the few hints it gave about the new villain was enough to stir a little controversy among some Marvel fans. Fans already knew that Lewis Pullman would be playing Robert Reynolds, AKA Sentry, but they didn't know until now just how accurate his portrayal would be to his comic counterpart.

In the comics, the character becomes especially dangerous when his alternate persona, the Void, takes over. As /Film's Devin Meenan explained in his piece about the Sentry, the Void is not only pure evil but he's borderline unstoppable. The Super Bowl trailer shows that movie Void will be the same; we see him flying around and turning a random civilian into ash, which sure seems like the action of a baddie far too powerful for our heroes to handle.

"Sentry is gonna be a LETHAL THREAT. The team genuinely looks horrified going up against him," tweeted Marvel enthusiast Jordan Jones after the trailer dropped. Most fans seemed impressed by just how scary Sentry/Void seems in this trailer, but also concerned about the implications of this. As one viewer posted, "Bob Reynolds better not be a one off character and defeated by some bulls**t." Another fan on the r/Marvelstudios subreddit commented on the trailer, "How can they beat the Void if they can't fly? Makes zero sense."

Both r/Marvel and the r/Movies subreddits' reaction to the trailer seems mostly positive, although one user, u/In_My_Own_Image, wondered what kind of plot demands would have to be met for a team like Thunderbolts to realistically stand up to the Sentry. Overall, the fandom response seems generally optimistic. However, there is a some trepidation over just how much, or little, Marvel has planned for Sentry. As one fan commented on YouTube, "I hope Sentry is more than a one movie character, I really want to see more of him."