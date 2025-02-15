The Teal'c Detail That Annoyed Christopher Judge On Stargate: Atlantis

Christopher Judge's Teal'c of Chulak remains a fan-favorite "Stargate SG-1" character to this day. Even if you've never seen "Stargate SG-1," chances are that if you were around in the early 2000s you remember the image of Judge in full Teal'c makeup, complete with his golden forehead tattoo, as part of the cultural wallpaper of the era. Judge went on to appear as the character in two episodes of the spin-off series, "Stargate Atlantis," as well as the direct-to-DVD movies "The Ark of Truth" and "Continuum," cementing his status as a series-spanning "Stargate" legend.

Judge also pitched a "Stargate" spin-off that would have changed the franchise and was envisioned as, in the actor's words, "Stargate's take on 'Black Panther.'" As it stands, Teal'c's final appearance was in season four, episode 17 of "Stargate: Atlantis," entitled "Midway," which debuted the same year as "The Ark of Truth" and "Continuum." "Stargate: Atlantis" was canceled by the Sci-Fi channel following its fifth season and, as such, "Midway" marked the last year we saw Teal'c on-screen. That must have been a bummer for Judge, who is still best-known for playing the Jaffa warrior — or perhaps as the voice of Kratos in the "God of War" video games.

Still, at least the actor no longer had to deal with one particularly annoying detail about his "Stargate" character, which plagued him ever since "SG-1" wrapped up.