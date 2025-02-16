A Wicked Deleted Scene Reveals The Truth About Glinda's Relationships

So who are Pfannee and ShenShen in the context of "Wicked?" In an interview with Attitude UK around the time of the film's release, Bowen Yang said that the film's director Jon M. Chu sat down with him and Bronwyn James to explain why they were there, basically. "He's a big believer in: there are no small parts," Yang shared. "He's like: 'they're not the sidekicks or the gay best friends – I think there's something deeper there.' I think we arrived at: 'These are like Glinda's publicists.'" (James continued, "They're like: 'You're going to be who and what we need you to be. So that we can mooch off of you.'") Ultimately, the two encourage Galinda's worst tendencies at school. As Yang put it, "They're motivating all these nefarious things Glinda ends up doing in the film, even though she is good."

As far as the performers behind Pfannee and ShenShen, you've definitely seen Yang in clips — or potentially full sketches — as a performer on "Saturday Night Live," where he's been making us all laugh since 2019 (when he made his on-air debut after serving as a writer). As mentioned, Yang also hosts the brilliantly funny "Las Culturistas" with Matt Rogers and has appeared in movies like "The Lost City," "Fire Island" (where he turns in a genuinely stunning, emotionally resonant performance), and "Bros" as well as TV shows like "Girls5Eva" and "Fantasmas." James is best known for her role in the British period drama "Harlots," which ran from 2017 to 2019, as well as the Netflix drama "The Dig" and shows like "This Is Going to Hurt" and "Masters of Air."