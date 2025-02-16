Why Chris Columbus Didn't Direct Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

When the first "Harry Potter" film released in 2001, director Chris Columbus, then best known for "Home Alone," introduced the word to Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger and placed them in the wizarding world beloved by fans of the book series. So why did Columbus direct the first movie, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (or "Philosopher's Stone" if you're outside of the United States), follow it up with "Chamber of Secrets," and then leave the franchise as a director? Put simply, the guy was really tired.

In a retrospective with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 celebrating 20 years of the "Harry Potter" film franchise, Columbus explained that both "Sorcerer's Stone" and "Chamber of Secrets" had incredibly arduous shooting schedules. "'Sorcerer's Stone' took 160 days of shooting, which is ridiculously long," Columbus recalled. "And then, immediately after we stopped shooting, we started shooting 'Chamber of Secrets,' which was another 160 days. That's roughly 320 days — not counting second unit — back-to-back shooting." Unsurprisingly, Columbus shared that he "could barely speak" and was "emotionally and physically exhausted" after making the two films.

Just to make matters worse, Columbus then had an astounding realization: filming "Harry Potter" meant he would constantly be away from his family at important times. "I wasn't seeing my kids, who were young at the time, growing up," he said. "I was missing dinners with them. I thought, 'I can't do another six, seven, eight years of this. My kids will grow up and I'll never get to know them." He stepped aside, and a different director took on the following installment, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" ... though Columbus did stick around in a limited capacity.