Stephen King's Favorite Superhero Is A DC Comics Icon

Stephen King has a soft spot for comic books and superheroes. "The Dark Tower" series features the Wolves of the Calla, who wear outfits right out of Doctor Doom's closet. King's 1980 novel "Firestarter" features a psychic father on the run with his fire-starting daughter, like "The Fugitive" mixed with "X-Men." (King later wrote the actual X-Men in the 1985 special issue "Heroes for Hope.")

In 2010, King wrote a back-up story in the first five issues of Scott Snyder's horror comic "American Vampire." (These days, Snyder is writing a new "Absolute" take on Batman, a character King also has plenty of affection for.) But in 1986, King penned a foreword for the landmark 400th issue of "Batman" delving into his love for the Caped Crusader.

The actual story, written by Doug Moench, runs a super-sized 60 pages. Presumably to keep production efficient, different pages of the book were drawn by many different artists and stuck together. The issue is divided into about a dozen chapters and, usually, when a new chapter begins, a new artist steps in. Bill Sienkiewicz did the cover and pages 15-21, while Brian Bolland (future artist of "The Killing Joke") drew climactic pages 52-60, and so on.

DC Comics

The issue begins on the anniversary of the day that Bruce Wayne became Batman. He's got no time to relax, though. Ra's Al Ghul bombs Arkham Asylum and Blackgate Penitentiary, unleashing every single super-villain in Gotham City, from foes as fearsome as the Joker all the way down to ones as lacking as the Cluemaster an the Cavalier. Batman is forced to take on all his costumed enemies at once; to be sure, a more fitting commemoration to his crime-fighting career than a holiday.

DC Comics

1986 was a monumental year for Batman; Frank Miller's "The Dark Knight Returns" redefined its hero. Then, the crossover-reboot "Crisis on Infinite Earths" paved the way for Miller and David Mazzucchelli's new beginning, "Batman: Year One," in 1987. "Batman" #400 closes out its era on the Dark Knight with a bang, and King's essay explains how Batman became such an enduring and adaptable icon.