Melissa Rauch Almost Botched Her The Big Bang Theory Audition With One Move

Auditioning for major movies and TV shows is a pretty stressful prospect, even if you've done it a thousand times. You could absolutely whiff the lines provided to you in advance. You could start visibly sweating. You could maybe eve affect a bizarre, random accent that has nothing to do with the role or anything relevant at all. That last scenario may sound rather specific, and that's because that's what actually happened to Melissa Rauch when she auditioned for the role of Bernadette Rostenkowski on "The Big Bang Theory."

In an interview with Glamour in 2015 — written by Jessica Radloff, the reporter who would ultimately go on to write the defining oral history of Chuck Lorre's hit sitcom – Rauch and several of her co-stars shared some behind the scenes anecdotes, including a really, really embarrassing moment from Rauch's audition. "I had to say the word about, but I kept pronouncing it a-boot," Rauch told the outlet. "This was actually during my callback, and Chuck Lorre said to me, 'Are you from Canada?' I said 'No, I'm so sorry!' He asked me to do it again. I did, but I pronounced it the same way! I said, 'I'm really sorry! I don't know why I'm playing this Canadian!'"

Bernadette is not canonically from Canada, and Rauch was born in New Jersey, so this impulse was inexplicable and weird, but thankfully, she booked the role anyway. As Rauch later told Radloff in her book, there was one flip decision during her initial audition that may have helped her snag the part of Bernadette.