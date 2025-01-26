The Big Bang Theory Star Melissa Rauch Kept One Of Bernadette's Props

It's not uncommon for actors to keep props when they finish a project, and according to Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on "The Big Bang Theory," she kept one important part of her character: her eyeglasses.

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet in the fall of 2021, Rauch revealed that she almost returned the glasses she wore to play Bernadette until one of the show's executive producers stopped her. "I was so excited," she recalled. "I was about to hand them back and Steve Molaro, the executive producer, said, 'I think you should have those.' I'm so glad that he did."

"I remember when I took the glasses off for Simon," Rauch continued, referencing her on-screen husband Howard Wolowitz (played by Simon Helberg) before stressing how emotional the moment was when she received her glasses. "I was so happy they let me take them home with me so I can have them in a special box. I realized as we were shooting the last scene, I was like, 'Oh, this is the last time I'm going to be using this voice.' It's definitely like saying goodbye to a friend. I'll always remember that moment of realizing this is a goodbye to a character. I always said Bernadette was sort of like a big sister in many ways to me. She sort of did things a few steps ahead of me in life in general..."

Also, fun fact: They're not real glasses. "They actually don't have lenses in them so it's not like I can use them," Rauch told the outlet. "They're whole lensless frames. That was literally a trick of the eyes on Big Bang was that they had no lenses."