An Overlooked 2024 Michael Keaton Movie Is A Streaming Success On Max

Michael Keaton has been on a tear ever since he re-emerged with 2014's "Birdman." While not everything the veteran star has done since then has been a hit (told you bringing back Keaton's Batman in "The Flash" was a bad idea) for the most part the actor has proved why he was always one of Hollywood's brightest stars. When he's not demonstrating that he's still got his charmingly idiosyncratic comedic sensibility in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," he's reminding us all of his razor-sharp dramatic chops in Hulu's opioid epidemic drama "Dopesick."

While the aforementioned "Beetlejuice" sequel was undoubtedly a 2024 high for Keaton, the comedy-drama "Goodrich" remains an under-seen modern gem in the Keaton oeuvre. Starring the man himself alongside Mila Kunis, the film tells the story of Andy Goodrich, a workaholic art dealer who reconnects with his daughter (Kunis) from a previous marriage after his wife enters a rehab program and leaves him with their young children. Written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer ("Home Again"), "Goodrich" was well-received when it debuted in theaters in October 2024, though it did only make around $1.9 million at the global box office.

Despite an underwhelming commercial performance, then, "Goodrich" can at least claim some solid reviews and now a successful streaming debut. The film has just hit Max and is already a hit.