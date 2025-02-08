An Overlooked 2024 Michael Keaton Movie Is A Streaming Success On Max
Michael Keaton has been on a tear ever since he re-emerged with 2014's "Birdman." While not everything the veteran star has done since then has been a hit (told you bringing back Keaton's Batman in "The Flash" was a bad idea) for the most part the actor has proved why he was always one of Hollywood's brightest stars. When he's not demonstrating that he's still got his charmingly idiosyncratic comedic sensibility in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," he's reminding us all of his razor-sharp dramatic chops in Hulu's opioid epidemic drama "Dopesick."
While the aforementioned "Beetlejuice" sequel was undoubtedly a 2024 high for Keaton, the comedy-drama "Goodrich" remains an under-seen modern gem in the Keaton oeuvre. Starring the man himself alongside Mila Kunis, the film tells the story of Andy Goodrich, a workaholic art dealer who reconnects with his daughter (Kunis) from a previous marriage after his wife enters a rehab program and leaves him with their young children. Written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer ("Home Again"), "Goodrich" was well-received when it debuted in theaters in October 2024, though it did only make around $1.9 million at the global box office.
Despite an underwhelming commercial performance, then, "Goodrich" can at least claim some solid reviews and now a successful streaming debut. The film has just hit Max and is already a hit.
Goodrich is an instant Max streaming hit
According to FlixPatrol, a website that tracks streaming viewership numbers across various platforms, "Goodrich" was an instant hit on Max. The film arrived on the service on January 31, 2025, and hit number one on the most-watched film charts on February 2. It has since stayed in the top spot, where it currently sits at the time of writing, marking an impressive five-day run at the top for the film.
If we're being completely fair, it's not as though "Goodrich" has the strongest competition. The number two spot on the U.S. film charts is currently occupied by "Dredd" which already proved its streaming prowess back in 2023 when it dominated the Netflix charts. While the Karl Urban-led actioner is great (and a heck of a lot better than 1995's "Judge Dredd" — the stupidest sci-fi movie ever to predict our present) it also isn't a new release, and frankly, the chart doesn't have anything new to speak of.
Chasing "Goodrich" and "Dredd" up the Max film charts at this current moment are "Speed" and a handful of "Final Destination" movies which are no doubt benefiting from the buzz caused by that gnarly "Final Destination Bloodlines" trailer. That certainly bodes well for "Goodrich" moving forward, and it will be interesting to see how long it can maintain its reign at the top.