Heart Eyes Has A Fun Post-Credits Scene Worth Sticking Around For

Pretty late into the credits, a scene kicks in that takes place at the drive-in theater where Ally and Jay survived the Heart Eyes Killer's slaughter. Mirroring the opening scene, Ally gets a creepy phone call with a voice very much like the one we heard from the killer earlier in the film. It turns out it's just her pal Monica (Gigi Zumbado), who was on hand to take pictures of her engagement to Jay. This is very much like the opening of the movie when the all-too-cute couple gets slaughtered, as does their photographer.

When the camera cuts to Monica, it feels like there is going to be some sort of reveal, as if this is all setting the stage for "Heart Eyes 2" when we learn that somehow, the killer survived, or that they had another accomplice out there that we didn't know about. None of that happens. Instead, it's just a fun little tag that plays with our collective expectations.

This is not a Michael Myers situation where he miraculously survives over and over again. That's what made the ending of "Halloween Ends" so surprising because they actually ended the damn thing. Slasher fans are accustomed to Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, Chucky, or any other killer that generates enough money to warrant a sequel living to fight another day, improbable though it may be. That's what makes this scene stand out.

It's not necessarily essential viewing in the way that the credits scene in "Kong: Skull Island," for example, was hugely consequential and set the table for "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." It's just one last bit of self-aware humor that helps put a button on the proceedings. Ruben crafted a very effective love letter to both rom-coms and slashers. This is a movie that knows precisely what it is, right until the final, extra scene.

"Heart Eyes" is in theaters now.