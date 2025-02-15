Why Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Cast Kevin Costner As John Dutton

As "Yellowstone" approached its conclusion, yeehaws turned into hoo-hahs when Kevin Costner made a heated exit from the series prior to its final batch of episodes. Costner's departure, the result of behind-the-scenes issues, ultimately led to his character John Dutton being killed off in "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2. Regardless of how things wrapped up though, there's no doubt that Costner, as the leader of the Yellowstone ranch, provided exactly what was required — something that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, envisioned from the start.

In s 2018 interview with Collider, Sheridan said that casting Costner was a dream come true, describing it as collaboration he had long hoped for. "I'd been a fan of Kevin's work my whole life," Sheridan confessed. "Just the chance to sit down with someone you've admired was a great honor. I was really eager to find something to do with him, and I had the idea for this show. I wrote the pilot and sent it to him."

While Sheridan caught his man, their collaboration didn't end on the highest note, which might tarnish some of the shine off the beloved show (which was often compared to "The Sopranos" with Stetsons). Nevertheless, Costner's involvement with "Yellowstone" helped pave the way to Sheridan recruiting equally massive talents for the various spinoff shows exploring the Dutton family's long and complicated history, including Indiana Jones and Queen Elizabeth themselves.