The Hugh Jackman Fantasy Flop That Lost Warner Bros. Over $100 Million

Originally planned for a June 2015 release, "Pan" was shunted back to October, ostensibly to give it some space among that year's crowded slate. Envisioned as a spectacular visual tour de force, the movie was also initially intended for an IMAX release, with Warners releasing a featurette extolling the VFX team's efforts to craft a stunning 3D experience. But when "Pan" debuted on October 9, 2015, it did so in regular theaters and not on IMAX screens.

That anticlimactic debut was just the beginning of Joe Wright and WB's troubles. "Pan" made what The Hollywood Reporter dubbed a "disastrous" $15.3 million in its opening weekend, ultimately going on to gross just $35 million domestically. According to THR, Warner's global marketing spend was $125 million, which brought the total cost of "Pan" to $275 million. The movie's $151.5 million global take was, then, more than a little disappointing — especially since Warner Bros. had also seen the Henry Cavill-led "The Man From U.N.C.L.E" bomb at the box office earlier that same year.

Of course, the critical drubbing "Pan" received didn't help. Reviewers were merciless in their assessments of the film, which currently bears a lowly 26% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics took particular issue with the extent of the film's CGI work. As the Times' Kate Muir wrote, "The overuse of CGI effects in 'Pan' is exhausting and incomprehensible, even within the crazed logic of a fairytale." Elsewhere, "Pan" actually had Donald Clarke of the Irish Times yearning for a reappraisal of Steven Spielberg's "Hook," a film the director himself had no faith in even while shooting it.

Likewise, the "positive" reviews for "Pan" could barely be described as begrudging, with Robbie Collin of the Daily Telegraph writing, "Jubilantly uncool [...] perhaps one of the best compliments you could pay it is that it could have been written 100 years ago." The fact this review has been deemed "Fresh" by the RT curators might say more about the site itself, though. Perhaps the most damning indictment, however, came from Peter Travers. In his one-star Rolling Stone review, he described Wright's film as a "joyless, juiceless [...] theme-park ride from hell." If I were Warners, I would've put that last part on the posters just to drum up some business from confused moviegoers.