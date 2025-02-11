I have a distinct memory of when MGM went bankrupt, mainly because, having grown up on the British south coast, I was surprised to learn that a cash-strapped 007 would be coming to my little hometown. I remember talk of how the next Bond movie had been forced to pare down its plans to film in exotic locations and would be making more use of domestic locales. The next thing I knew, Bond was coming to Butlins.

For those that didn't grow up in a crumbling Victorian seaside resort town, Butlins is a little vacation resort chain that happened to have a location in Bognor Regis. At the time, I remember rumors swirling about how 007 was supposed to traverse the Millennium Dome in his next film, but the producers could only afford to use the paltry Butlins recreation. At the time, The Guardian unenthusiastically delivered the news: "Bond goes to Bognor Regis." As the outlet reported, "Budgetary constraints have meant that 'Skyfall' can no longer afford to film in five of its planned six countries." But reports of Bond filming down the road from my nan turned out to be false. 007 never came to Butlins.

Still, "Skyfall" did end up shooting a lot more scenes in Britain than your standard Bond movie. Though Daniel Craig's super spy ended up visiting both Shanghai and Istanbul in the finished film, London was also featured heavily, and the climax took place entirely in Scotland. What's more, "Skyfall" coincided with the 50th anniversary of Bond's debut in 1962's "Dr. No" — the film that kicked off cinema's most enduring franchise — and there was a distinct celebratory spirit to the film, propelled in part by an obvious pride for 007's homeland. Of all the things wrong with "Skyfall," it seems this is something that Sam Mendes now regrets.